Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ex One in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Horn forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year.

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Ex One had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ex One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ex One from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ex One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

XONE stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.39, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.33. Ex One has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 48.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 696,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 182,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ex One during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $80,360.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,020 shares of company stock valued at $280,760. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

