EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,490 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2,925.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $126,257.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,995 shares of company stock worth $21,876,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.15. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4,879.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $87.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

