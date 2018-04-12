Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cann restated a hold rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,488. The firm has a market cap of $6,275.79, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,636.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,787. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Exelixis by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,316,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 199,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

