Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,917. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6,275.79, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,636.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $717,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,029 shares of company stock worth $2,703,787. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/exelixis-exel-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.