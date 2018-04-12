UBS Upgrades EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) to Buy

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) was upgraded by UBS to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, www.tipranks.com reports.

Shares of EXOSF opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. EXOR has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/exor-exosf-upgraded-by-ubs-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for EXOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.