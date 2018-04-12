Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $370,406,000 after purchasing an additional 535,874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,698,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $244,464,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 306,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 952,916 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $114,131,000 after purchasing an additional 253,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16,283.98, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Expedia Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Expedia’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Expedia to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Expedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Expedia Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

