Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price

Media stories about Express (NYSE:EXPR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4974820288685 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

EXPR opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.94. Express has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/express-expr-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.