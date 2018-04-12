Express Scripts (ESRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESRX. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Express Scripts from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,054. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 572,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Express Scripts has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $38,751.26, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase 45,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

