Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $19.64 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 136,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after buying an additional 7,134,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after buying an additional 3,764,256 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after buying an additional 2,546,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 2,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,262,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $326,581.19, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. ExxonMobil’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ExxonMobil to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.34.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

