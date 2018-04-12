EZCORP (EZPW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:EZPW remained flat at $$13.55 on Wednesday. 30,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,402. The firm has a market cap of $721.65, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 5.47. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

