Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $197.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.94.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,261,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,414,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $479,441.19, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.31, for a total value of $6,146,556.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,130 shares in the company, valued at $75,030,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock worth $1,193,584,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Macquarie” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/facebook-fb-given-a-200-00-price-target-at-macquarie-updated-updated-updated.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.