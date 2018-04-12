Facebook (FB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.16.

FB stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $458,786.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,812,678 shares of company stock worth $1,193,584,853. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Facebook by 999.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Facebook by 26.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 45.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,214,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $334,298,000 after buying an additional 694,820 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

