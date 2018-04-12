FactSet (FDS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Appert anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Hold” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for FactSet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. FactSet had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on FactSet in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on FactSet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,633.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FactSet has a fifty-two week low of $155.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FactSet by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FactSet (FDS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/factset-research-systems-inc-expected-to-earn-q1-2020-earnings-of-2-43-per-share-fds-updated-updated.html.

FactSet Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.