FairCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.26 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $1,776.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00006496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.85 or 0.04447160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00772368 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031456 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00088151 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00054926 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032123 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

