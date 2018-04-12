St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for about 69.4% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned about 42.06% of St. Joe worth $503,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 416,198 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 7,764 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,241.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Wayne Murphy bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $35,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 114,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 233,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,718. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1,192.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 0.91.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 60.38% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

