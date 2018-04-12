Falco Resources (FPC) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) received a C$1.75 price objective from Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Falco Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

FPC stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.76. 145,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,941. Falco Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

In other news, insider Hélãƒâ¨Ne Cartier sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$135,000.00.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 74,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

