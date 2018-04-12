Jefferies Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fanuc (FANUY)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Fanuc in a report released on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48,103.88, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Fanuc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.42.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products worldwide. The company offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines. Fanuc Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru-gun, Japan.

