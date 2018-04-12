Farmer Brothers (FARM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmer Brothers earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2951731130316 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 92,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,836. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.27). Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Farmer Brothers will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FARM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Mottern purchased 1,500 shares of Farmer Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

