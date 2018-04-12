Farmers Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 15,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.06.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,810. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $227,033.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

