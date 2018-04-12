FARO Technologies (FARO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FARO Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.008323086256 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.56, a P/E ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $701,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

