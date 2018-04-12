FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,691. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $988.34, a P/E ratio of 200.52 and a beta of 1.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $701,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,986.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/faro-technologies-inc-faro-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.