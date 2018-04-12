Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have gained 28.7% in the past year, comparing favorably with industry growth of 12.2%. Estimates for 2018 have moved north over the last 60 days, signaling analysts’ optimism. Fastenal’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales. Industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers for Fastenal and has the potential to significantly increase sales and profits. For 2018, the company is targeting signings in the range of 21,000 to 23,000. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit, also bodes well. Meanwhile, changes in product and customer mix will continue to hurt margins in 2018.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAST. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

FAST opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $15,432.29, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

