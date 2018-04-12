Fastenal (FAST) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.05 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $15,653.78, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.68%.

In other news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

