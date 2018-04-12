TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TIG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.33

News articles about TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TIG) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 43.6174979535209 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research downgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.80 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tigenix-american-depositary-shares-tig-share-price-updated.html.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for TiGenix - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiGenix - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.