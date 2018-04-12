Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Price

News stories about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6297379070818 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AMBC stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

