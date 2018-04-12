Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Hershey (HSY) Share Price

News articles about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5689910533737 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,736. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,176.80, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The Hershey had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

