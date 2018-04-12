Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.1911074236267 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.63.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

