Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.717225698468 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $161.98. 1,078,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,158. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,078.85, a P/E ratio of 202.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $772,500.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 73,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $891,503.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,897 shares of company stock worth $54,447,919 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-vertex-pharmaceuticals-vrtx-stock-price.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.