B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.0043950653312 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet raised B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ BOSC remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

