Feathercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $294,573.00 (CRYPTO:FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $294,573.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00085736 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007600 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000303 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 197,458,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

