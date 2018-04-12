Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8,472.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

