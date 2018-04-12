Investec Upgrades Fenner (LON:FENR) to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Fenner (LON:FENR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have GBX 610 ($8.62) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 425 ($6.01).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on shares of Fenner in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 425 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($7.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fenner from GBX 400 ($5.65) to GBX 425 ($6.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Fenner from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 535 ($7.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Fenner from GBX 380 ($5.37) to GBX 415 ($5.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.86).

LON FENR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 608 ($8.59). 1,850,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,192. Fenner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.50 ($7.20).

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

