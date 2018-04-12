Ferrari (RACE) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6916187128195 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $23,073.17, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

