Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Monday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FXPO opened at GBX 219 ($3.10) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 136.88 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.62).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FXPO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 247.64 ($3.50) to GBX 340 ($4.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 237.14 ($3.35).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ferrexpo-fxpo-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th-updated-updated.html.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.