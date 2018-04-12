Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Insider Purchases £134,100 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,682 ($37.91) per share, for a total transaction of £134,100 ($189,540.64).

FEVR opened at GBX 2,688 ($37.99) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,926 ($41.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.64 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $3.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($33.22) to GBX 3,300 ($46.64) in a report on Monday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,850 ($40.28) to GBX 3,350 ($47.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,863.33 ($40.47).

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fevertree-drinks-plc-fevr-insider-purchases-134100-in-stock.html.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.