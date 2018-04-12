Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €25.00 ($30.86) target price by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 260.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €29.60 ($36.54) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.61 ($22.98).

Shares of BIT F opened at €6.94 ($8.57) on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($7.23) and a one year high of €9.08 ($11.21).

