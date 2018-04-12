Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.42), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ:FCSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 131,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,271. Fibrocell Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCSC. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Fibrocell Science and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Fibrocell Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 8,267,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fibrocell-science-fcsc-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-42-eps-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.