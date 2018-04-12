Fidelity Southern (LION) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6414608118362 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:LION opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Southern has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LION. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price target on Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,571.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 517 shares of company stock valued at $12,003. 18.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

