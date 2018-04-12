FidentiaX Price Hits $0.0962 on Major Exchanges (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos. FidentiaX has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $10,007.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00153729 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00018361 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012202 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007234 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FDX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com.

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Radar Relay and COSS. It is not possible to buy FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.