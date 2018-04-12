Fifth Third Bank (FITB) EVP Aravind Immaneni Sells 4,000 Shares

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fifth Third Bank stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,571.23, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bank has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,575,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 305,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bank by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 732,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 324,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/fifth-third-bank-fitb-evp-sells-134400-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.