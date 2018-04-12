2,644 Shares in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (VONG) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard Scottsdale Funds stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,439. Vanguard Scottsdale Funds has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $149.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

