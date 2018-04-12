Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,845 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000.

GSLC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,002. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

