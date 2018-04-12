24,458 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 82,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,218. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 6,940 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $100,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

