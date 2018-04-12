Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $35.56. 676,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,601.12, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.59. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $301,487.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,441,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $615,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,471 shares of company stock worth $4,546,487. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

