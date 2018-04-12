Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Global Water Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Water Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Water Resources Competitors 87 224 252 13 2.33

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% Global Water Resources Competitors 10.39% 8.90% 2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million $4.55 million 75.42 Global Water Resources Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.23

Global Water Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Global Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.