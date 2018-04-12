Head-To-Head Contrast: EnerSys (ENS) vs. Its Rivals

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical apparatus & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EnerSys to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys’ rivals have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.37 billion $160.21 million 14.72 EnerSys Competitors $4.57 billion $108.11 million 24.51

EnerSys’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EnerSys. EnerSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnerSys and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 EnerSys Competitors 23 152 200 2 2.48

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.94% 18.02% 8.49% EnerSys Competitors 1.85% 10.54% 4.51%

Dividends

EnerSys pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. EnerSys pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 14.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EnerSys beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. Its segments based on geographic regions consist of Americas, which consists of North and South America; EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia, which includes Asia, Australia and Oceania. The Company’s product lines include reserve power and motive power products. Its Reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Company’s motive power products are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling applications. They are used as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment.

