LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) is one of 13 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LSB Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

LSB Industries has a beta of 4.4, indicating that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSB Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.82, indicating that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LSB Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries -6.83% -6.65% -2.49% LSB Industries Competitors 13.83% -23.62% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LSB Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries Competitors 69 265 350 13 2.44

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 14.60%. Given LSB Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSB Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSB Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries $427.50 million -$29.21 million N/A LSB Industries Competitors $2.44 billion $400.73 million 4.59

LSB Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LSB Industries.

Summary

LSB Industries rivals beat LSB Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America. Its principal nitrogen products are ammonia (AN), fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (high density ammonium nitrate prills used in the agricultural industry (HDAN)), urea ammonia nitrate (UAN), and AN solution for agricultural applications, high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications, and industrial grade AN (low density ammonium nitrate prills used in the mining industry (LDAN)) and 83% AN solution (AN solution) for the mining industry. Its customers include cooperatives and independent fertilizer distributors.

