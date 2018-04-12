Head to Head Survey: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) versus Its Peers

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marriott International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $22.89 billion $1.37 billion 30.28 Marriott International Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 162.05

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Marriott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Marriott International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott International’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Marriott International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 7 9 0 2.56 Marriott International Competitors 307 1438 2179 73 2.50

Marriott International currently has a consensus price target of $125.77, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Marriott International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 5.99% 36.15% 6.90% Marriott International Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Summary

Marriott International beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of March 12, 2018, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

