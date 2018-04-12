Reviewing Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Its Competitors

Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Smart Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 5.50% 100.66% 17.45% Smart Global Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $132.88 million -$7.79 million 22.25 Smart Global Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 26.24

Smart Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smart Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 Smart Global Competitors 1426 5544 10680 597 2.57

Smart Global presently has a consensus target price of $49.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Smart Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions. The Company also provides customized, integrated supply chain services to certain OEM customers to assist them in the management and execution of their procurement processes. The Company offers its products and services under a range of categories including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) components, DRAM modules, flash components, mobile memory and supply chain services. The Company offers a range of DRAM modules including DIMMs, nonvolatile DIMMs, load reducing DIMMs, registered DIMMs, unbuffered DIMMs, small outline DIMMs, and mini-DIMMs.

