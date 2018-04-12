Financial Comparison: TJX Companies (TJX) and Its Competitors

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TJX Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TJX Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TJX Companies 7.27% 55.23% 19.45% TJX Companies Competitors 4.10% 17.57% 7.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TJX Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TJX Companies $35.86 billion $2.61 billion 20.45 TJX Companies Competitors $8.05 billion $540.81 million 47.23

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. TJX Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

TJX Companies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TJX Companies pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 37.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TJX Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TJX Companies 0 4 15 0 2.79 TJX Companies Competitors 363 1820 1817 44 2.38

TJX Companies presently has a consensus price target of $87.58, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential downside of 3.45%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of TJX Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TJX Companies beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated a total of 3,812 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as through three e-commerce sites. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.